“As a kid, when I went to the Museum of Natural History, I always liked the dioramas,” Tusk said.
A number of works at Quince begin as loans from San Francisco’s Fraenkel Gallery
, with whom the Tusks have developed a close relationship: They’re longtime friends of gallery partner Daphne Palmer. Occasionally, Quince’s diners have opted to purchase a work on the wall, though the Tusks have more frequently acquired the pieces for themselves.
But the Tusks’s relationship with local galleries extends far beyond buying and selling. In 2014, the couple collaborated with Fraenkel, Stephen Volpe’s Hedge Gallery, Jessica Silverman
, Anthony Meier
, and Iwona Tenzig on a themed dinner series called curATE. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian once dropped by.
In January, the Tusks catered a
opening at Fraenkel, with ingredients sourced from their farm. They created an all-vegetable menu, with a Jerusalem artichoke course, a black truffle tartlet with a salad, and a thistle course with green farro and artichoke bottoms.
From the show, the Tusks made their final art purchase before lockdown: a mounted embroidery that, when lifted, reveals a photograph of a table at the Parisian restaurant La Coupole. “When I met my wife, she talked about her first trip to Paris with her best friend, and her first trip to La Coupole,” Tusk remembered. The image took on sentimental meaning, which only increased as Tusk got to know more about Calle and her work as he prepared for and attended the opening.
“It always works out that way,” he said. “I get more passionate about acquiring a piece from an artist if there’s a connection.”