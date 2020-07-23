Tusk said that at Quince and Cotogna, the art lends a sense of the couple’s “personality” to the dining experience, beyond “what’s on the plate.” Collecting has also given the pair unique opportunities to support—and feed—their local art community.

Bernard Mattox Tusk grew up in a family of collectors. “I was dragged to museums as a kid, always exposed to art in some way shape or form,” he remembered. Tusk deepened his appreciation at Tulane University, where he took fine art classes. He studied ceramics with, befriended the instructor, and purchased one of his works. To build his collection, Tusk often looks to artists he’s met. “It’s a nice part of collecting, knowing the artist, getting to ask him some questions,” he said.

Yet when Tusk began working as a cook, he didn’t feel he had enough money to purchase the kind of art he saw at galleries and museums. “At a certain point, I just said, ‘You gotta throw caution to the wind,’” he said. “If I saw something I liked, I figured out a way to get it.” He was initially drawn to photography because of the price point, and he embraced payment plans as a means of purchase.