Mickalene Thomas Opens a Seductive, Spectacular Show in Miami

“It reminds me of the Mercury Lounge,” Thomas said, referencing the Manhattan indie nightclub that opened in 1993. She’s lined up a series of musical evening performances to take place throughout the run of the exhibition, attempting to diminish the hierarchy between viewer and musician as she encourages them to share the compact space. This week, audiences have grooved into the wee hours, as the museum welcomes revelers as late as 2 a.m.

“What interested me in ‘Better Nights,’” said Bass director Silvia Cubiñá, was “how people’s participation could really change the work.” As visitors have danced, nightly, in the mirrored room, she’s witnessed a “mutual performance,” with the museumgoers responding to the artists at the turntable.