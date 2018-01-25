How a Middle School Class Created a World-Renowned Holocaust Memorial

There are no Jewish residents in the small, coal-mining town of Whitwell, Tennessee. It’s predominantly white, Anglo-Saxon, and Protestant—yet it’s also the home of one of the world’s most poignant Holocaust memorials. Over the past 20 years, Whitwell has become a pilgrimage site for student groups, religious congregations, and even motorcycle clubs, who gather there to remember the victims of the Nazi regime.

It all began with the town’s visionary middle school principal. In 1998, Linda Hooper grew wary of the town’s homogeneity. “We just have to give our children a broader view of the world,” she later told the Washington Post. “We have to crack the shell of their white cocoon, to enable them to survive in the world out there.” She prompted Sandra Roberts, the school’s beloved language arts teacher, and David Smith, the associate principal and football coach, to develop an eighth-grade after-school program about prejudice and tolerance.

Roberts and Smith chose to teach about the Holocaust—an unfamiliar topic for their students, since this portion of history wasn’t part of the middle school’s curriculum. The teachers began by reading aloud first-hand accounts of the war, such as Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl (1947) and Elie Wiesel’s Night (1956), to the class of 16 students. Many of them could not afford to buy these books themselves; Whitwell was largely a low-income community, and over half of the school’s students qualified for free lunch.