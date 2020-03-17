In the Midst of COVID-19, Chinese Galleries Adapt and Persevere

Chao Lu echoed that sentiment. “Even though the art market is putting more and more emphasis on regional fairs, the physical galleries in mainland China, big or small, are still integral,” he said. “Combining online and offline sales may be the most practical approach to the business. Most clients still prefer to see the works for themselves, even if they are already familiar with the artists’ history and past works.”
Emerald Mou from Hong Kong–based gallery Mine Project said, “We are passionate about any channels that could help promote young artists. Many of the artists we work with are exploring the internet and how the internet affects our contemporary world, so naturally, the gallery cares about and is active in fields that relate to the internet, whether they are directly connected to digital sales or not.”
There have been more than a few enterprises that are trying to capture a piece of the digital art sales market, but the challenges of popularizing art collecting, building platform users, and cultivating online collecting habits might be more difficult to solve than the technology alone.