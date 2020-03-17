In the Midst of COVID-19, Chinese Galleries Adapt and Persevere

However, at the end of the day, COVID-19 presented a public health crisis that concerned not only those in Hong Kong and China, but internationally, as well. Regardless of the specific reasons that eventually drove the actual cancellation, on February 6th, Art Basel announced that the Hong Kong fair would be canceled.

Wei-Wei Wang, the Asia representative for the Zurich-based gallery Mai 36 Galerie, understood why the fair had to be canceled. “As a gallery that has been participating in Art Basel in Basel for 30 years, we encountered a similar situation in the ’90s during the Gulf War,” she said. “At the time, the whole show was deserted and there were very few visitors. In the end, [Art Basel didn’t] have a choice, and we support their decision.”



