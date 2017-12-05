Mika Rottenberg’s Seductive Videos Expose Capitalism’s Surreal Inner Workings

Mika Rottenberg has made a career out of teasing meaning out of contemporary chaos. Her main tactic—marrying elements of the documentary with cheerily bizarro magical realism—is increasingly in step with a world that stopped making sense quite a while ago. Imagine if CNN commissioned David Lynch and Terry Gilliam to film a 20-minute experimental segment about where coffee comes from, and you might have some idea of Rottenberg’s singular sensibility.

Her subject, more than anything else, is labor—physical, exhausting, often dehumanizing, occasionally pointless. If you think your job is bad, taking a spin through the artist’s oeuvre might make you feel better; people churn, pump, crank, stomp, and sneeze in order to keep the world spinning. Always, Rottenberg is, in her offbeat way, attempting to map an economy. But unlike a documentarian—who might show where our iPhones come from by filming Chinese factory floors, or mines in Africa—the artist is more interested in feelings than facts. That doesn’t mean her work is any less effective or eye-opening, as evidenced by a terrific new survey that opens this week at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami.

The newest work here is 2017’s Cosmic Generator (loaded #2), which is set in the border-straddling zone of Calexico (in the United States) and Mexicali (in Mexico). “I was around that area doing research on iceberg lettuce years ago,” the artist says matter-of-factly, referring to subject matter that was central to a 2010 work, Squeeze. “It started when I asked someone where I could get lunch: They told me I could find the best Chinese food across the border, in Mexicali.”