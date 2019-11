There are plenty of private museums in China, but few have been spearheaded by collectors in their mid-twenties. The fashion-forward collector Michael Xufu Huang announced in September that he was resigning from M WOODS , the Beijing museum he co-founded when he was still in his sophomore year at the University of Pennsylvania. After five years helping to turn that museum into a major international destination, he decided it was time for a new challenge. Huang is partnering with another influential Chinese millennial and UPenn grad, businesswoman Theresa Tse, to create the new institution, dubbed X Museum.

“We have very complementary roles, as I focus on the artistic and management side, while she leads the development and philanthropy effort of the museum,” Huang said of his partnership with Tse. “We want to make a platform that cultivates new talent and use our resources to do more charity work on spreading art education to all parts of China.”