Minnesota’s Artists Built an Online Community before Facebook Existed—and It’s Still Thriving

In 2001, facing the vastly uncharted territory of the internet, Minnesota artists asked for a place to take root online. So began Mn Artists, a website where any kind of artist, at any career stage, could create an online profile for free.

“The web was the new thing,” Mn Artists program manager Emily Gastineau says. “It was much more difficult then for artists to have a web presence.”

We’re speaking in the sleek cafe of the Walker Art Center, the world-class contemporary art museum and sculpture garden in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is also the home of Mn Artists. In front of us on the table, my smartphone records our conversation and embodies how much things have changed since the Walker, in partnership with the McKnight Foundation, founded Mn Artists as a digital directory of local artists. That 2001 world was without Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Nearly a quarter of Snapchat’s current users weren’t born yet.