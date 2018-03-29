How Miriam Schapiro’s Feminist Work Transcended the Line between Art and Craft

An exuberant tackiness infuses the femmages, or feminist collages, of the artist Miriam Schapiro, one of the leaders of the Pattern and Decoration Movement. Her canvases are bedazzled with rhinestones and foil stars, busy with flowers and thrifted fabric samples, or shaped like hearts. Some veer close to kitsch, while others evoke a grandmother’s living room. They are all, ultimately, unapologetically feminine.

Created predominantly in the 1970s and ’80s, they offer a colorful backlash to the works of the hypermasculine minimalist movement, which peaked in the 1960s. Schapiro’s canvases serve as an antithesis to Donald Judd’s stacks and Carl Andre’s squares from that decade, while developing a language that would influence generations to come.

Now on view at New York’s Museum of Arts and Design (MAD), “Surface/Depth: The Decorative after Miriam Schapiro” celebrates both the artist (who died in 2015) and her aesthetic offspring. Curator Elissa Auther interspersed 29 Schapiro pieces with multimedia works by nine contemporary artists like Sanford Biggers and Ruth Root, some created specifically for the occasion.

“Schapiro’s objective in embracing the decorative was to catalyze a transformation in the perception of materials, processes, and styles rooted in craft, women’s experience in the home, and everyday forms of making,” Auther said at the exhibition opening.