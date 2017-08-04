At the peak of her career, Yvonne Rainer was arguably the most important dancer in the world. Her controversial style, refined through a series of important performances in the 1960s, broke free of modern dance’s decorative mode in favor of an emphasis on ordinary movement. But around the early ’70s, she stopped choreographing, and started making movies. The reasons, she reflects today, were manifold.

Rainer had been working steadily in dance for over a decade at this point, first as a much-celebrated member of the Judson Dance Theater and later with her equally ambitious group Grand Union. A certain fatigue had set in. But more importantly, her body was breaking down. A series of surgeries in 1966 and 1967 made her consider other outlets.

And then there were the intellectual currents in the air, she explains to me in a recent conversation. Increasingly, as the 1960s came to a close, Rainer was reading feminist critics, and “felt the kind of dancing that I did was limited in terms of the specific social and political issues” it was able to address.