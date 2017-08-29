What’s behind Modigliani’s Trademark Portrait Style?

The uniformity of Amedeo Modigliani’s late portraits is one of the great curiosities of modern art history. But for anyone who thinks the Italian artist was experimenting only with the abstraction of portraiture, depicting each sitter as though they all hailed from the same long-faced, almond-eyed, tiny-mouthed family, it’s intriguing to learn that he had some deeply personal reasons for depersonalizing his portraits.

“He was really questioning the fixity of identity,” says curator Mason Klein, who has brought to life “Modigliani Unmasked,” an exhibition at the Jewish Museum that considers this aspect of the artist’s work, on view from September 15th through February 4th.

Reconsidering Modigliani’s late output in the context of his early drawings, Klein makes a strong case that this stylistic tendency, which we so closely associate with the artist, grew out of his upbringing in Italy and experience as a French-speaking, Italian Sephardic Jew in Paris during the first quarter of the 20th century. What emerged in Klein’s research was Modigliani’s legacy in challenging racial labels and the hegemony of European culture, all while embracing globalism, several decades before the West started doing so.

On view in the U.S. for the first time, the 150-some drawings that will be on display in the exhibition hail from the descendants of Dr. Paul Alexandre, Modigliani’s most devoted patron in Paris. They constitute around a third of the long-hidden cache of his work that remained unseen until the book Unknown Modigliani: Drawings from the Collection of Paul Alexandre was published in 1993.