At MoMA, Martine Syms Puts Black Female Identity under the Lens

Social media makes Martine Syms paranoid. When the video sharing app Vine first launched in 2013, the 29 year-old artist feared that someone would secretly record her “doing something ridiculous” and upload the footage as a six-second-long loop that would go viral.

She believes this fear is valid in our ever-more surveilled world. “If I see a friend on the street and they don’t see me, I always take a photo of them and send it to them,” Syms says, laughing. “That may be weird, but there’s this awareness that we are being recorded all the time.” She pauses and says, “If I could access all the recording of me happening at one time, what might that look like?”

Sitting in a conference room at the Museum of Modern Art, Syms shares her social media anxiety and her theory of how the historical surveillance of black people, from slavery up to the present, has produced a more performative black identity—echoing Simone Browne’s 2015 book Dark Matters, in which the theorist calls the tracking of black individuals and the effects of the contemporary proliferation of digital technologies, “dark sousveillance.”

When Syms and I meet, it’s just a few days before the artist’s first solo museum show, “Projects 106: Martine Syms,” will open at MoMA. The central work in the installation, Incense, Sweaters, and Ice (2017), is a non-linear narrative film that explores the contemporary performance and surveillance of blackness.