Museum of Modern Art curators Sarah Meister and Starr Figura weren’t explicitly tasked with curating a show of women artists. Their charge was simply to highlight some aspect of the museum’s mid-century collection, which was being moved out of its regular fourth-floor galleries to accommodate an upcoming Robert Rauschenberg retrospective.

But as the pair pored over what Meister described as “every single artwork” between the years of 1940 and 1980, “what struck us both was how many really amazing works there were by women artists and that many of them were acquired within the last 15 years or so and had not been on view,” she said.

“We thought this would be something exciting to spotlight and to see what those works might tell us in terms of some kind of narrative.”

The result is “Making Space: Women Artists and Postwar Abstraction,” which opened April 15th and traces the output of women artists working in an abstract mode between 1945 and the late 1960s. The exhibition makes a powerful argument that the growing number of works by women in the institution’s collection should not languish in storage, but rather be hung alongside those of the male artists who dominate the museum’s permanent collection galleries.