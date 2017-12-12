How Monet and the Impressionists Paved the Way for Modern Art

Far from the revered history paintings typically exhibited at the Salon—epic, realistic, and highly detailed canvases depicting grand historical, literary, or mythological events—Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, and Camille Pissarro instead portrayed what they saw in the world around them. They documented the social changes sweeping the city of Paris, including the development of the suburbs and the various forms of leisure activity—from weekend sailboat regattas to evenings at the cabaret—that were emerging across a new, urban middle class.

Eschewing both the techniques and subject matter of their predecessors, the Impressionists demonstrated that contemporary life required a new language to represent the radical shifts taking place in society. And critics responded with both horror and awe. Conservative critics denounced the unfinished, sketch-like quality of their paintings, while more progressive ones championed their fresh and innovative depictions of modern life.

The group did not adopt the name “Impressionists” until its third exhibition, in 1877, three years after the critic Louis Leroy, bemoaning the incompleteness of the Monet’s Impression, Sunrise, referred to it as a mere “impression.”