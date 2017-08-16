The “Most Dangerous Architect in America” Built a House—Then It Vanished

What happened next, like what happened to Ain’s career, remains something of a mystery. But the story has been partially unravelled by architect Katherine Lambert and artist Christiane Robbins, who created “This Future Has a Past,” which is currently on view at New York’s Center for Architecture. (Originally shown at the 15th International Venice Architecture Biennale in 2016, the show has been brought to New York by the nonprofit Anyspace.) The project brings together details of the MoMA commission with FBI files documenting a dizzying level of surveillance that focused on the left-leaning architect. Ain even had the attention of J. Edgar Hoover, who considered him the most dangerous architect in America.

The show is a timely deep-dive into the life of a man who worked towards equality, at a time when that, along with the company one kept, was considered a political stance. But more broadly, the show raises questions around what history forgets and why.

Breuer’s MoMA commission was meant to be demolished at the close of its exhibition, but instead it was purchased by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and re-constructed permanently at the Rockefeller Estate in the Hudson Valley. But there’s no record of the fate of Ain’s exhibition house—despite the fact that it drew more than three times the number of visitors than Breuer’s.

“When we think about what happened to this building after the exhibition was over, what surprises us is that there is so little information,” said Lambert.

While attempting to shed light on the history of the MoMA commission, Lambert and Robbins found that the scope and intensity of the Red Scare had left a lasting impression on those who knew Ain (who died in in 1988). In 2001, they approached artist Julius Shulman, who had photographed Ain’s work; he intimated that there was a larger story to tell about the architect. “He wouldn’t tell us what it was,” said Lambert, “it piqued our interest.”

Others who lived through the Scare were similarly reticent to talk. “You would bring this up and it would be an instant pivot to another subject,” said Robbins, who began looking into Ain while living in one of his buildings in the Avenel Cooperative Housing Project in Los Angeles. Their next stop was the FBI.