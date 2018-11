Multiple Records Set for Black Artists at $362.5 Million Night at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s kicked off three days of bellwether post-war and contemporary art sales in New York on Wednesday night with a $314 million evening sale—well over the night's low estimate of $245 million and approaching the high estimate of $328 million. The 54-lot set was preceded by 11 works from the David Teiger collection which brought in $48.5 million. All together, the evening grossed $362.5 million, a more than $50 million improvement over the equivalent sale last November.

As was the case in the Impressionist and Modern art sales earlier this week , works estimated above the $10 million mark saw relatively thin demand. Just one or two collectors vied for most of the lots and the top three all went for below their estimates. But bidding for lower-priced works often worked the room into a frenzy.

Dana Shutz Henry Taylor ’s Her Arms (2003) saw bidding from Sotheby’s specialists Caspar Jopling, Bernard Lagrange, and Yuki Terase on the rostrum, as well as Jeffrey Deitch from his seat in the saleroom. The work sold to Alex Branczik, who is senior director and head of contemporary art, Europe at Sotheby’s, for a $650,000 hammer. That figure was more than triple the work’s high estimate.’s I’ll Put a Spell on You (2004) went for $800,000 at the hammer—an extraordinary four times the work’s pre-sale high estimate of $200,000.

The well-constructed sale saw just two works bought in out of 65 for a stellar sell-through rate of 96%.

Sales from the Teiger collection will support the foundation established after the management consultant’s death in 2014. The first batch of works from his collection were sold in London during Sotheby’s contemporary art evening sale held during Frieze in October and grossed $46.8 million. When including the day sales in London and work in the prints and multiple sales, the Teiger collection has thus far grossed $100.5 million on a $100 million estimate ; more works from the collection will be sold in the day sales on Thursday.