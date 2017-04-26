Critics argue that the panel should be moved given that students who use the lecture hall for class shouldn’t be forced to see the symbols of hate and racism. In response, proponents say that the KKK is an undeniable part of Indiana’s history and, when seen in context, the panel celebrates the group’s downfall.

But with the resurging visibility of white supremacist movements in wake of Donald Trump’s presidency, the murals bring into question just how far we are from what it shows. While historical relevance is one argument for keeping the panel in Woodburn Hall, what happens when the past feels all too present?

The Man behind the Murals





Almost 10,000. That’s how many egg yolks Benton went through to make his tempera for the murals. The unusual type of paint requires additional upkeep, says IU art curator Sherry Rouse—well worth it, given that the work is what Rouse calls the institution’s “most valuable, prized possession.”

One of the most popular and patronized painters of the pre-World War II era, Benton’s murals are the highlight of his oeuvre. Disassociating from the majority of his contemporaries in New York, his work depicted the culture of the Midwest, widening the scope of what constituted American art. In the 1930s, even Jackson Pollock was a dedicated follower. And in 1934, Benton became the first artist to be featured on the cover of TIME magazine—printed in color, no less.

His persona didn’t get such rave reviews. Referred to as a “prickly American Regionalist” by New York Times critic Karen Rosenberg, Benton rejected everything cosmopolitan and, in turn, everything cosmopolitan rejected him, including the AbEx painters rising to prominence. Seen as relatively retrograde, Benton was further ostracized in 1941 when he critiqued the American art world, including the presence of “the third sex” (a reference to non-heterosexual people).

Dirty Laundry





The IU murals would become his most controversial work of art. In 1932, Benton presented his sketch to the Indiana State Legislature, which commissioned the piece for the Chicago World’s Fair. But Colonel Richard Lieber, who headed the project, wasn’t happy with the prominent inclusion of the Klan in the State’s narrative in the panel now titled “Parks, the Circus, the Klan, the Press.”

In the early 1920s, the peak of Klan activity in the state, more than 30 percent of Indiana-born white men and pledged their allegiance to the KKK, totaling over 250,000 Hoosiers. The group “captured” Indiana’s government by helping to elect pro-Klan candidates to office, and by the mid-1920s, more than half of the state legislature were Klan members.

“Lieber thought it was like airing dirty laundry [when he wanted to] promote Indiana,” says Nanette Brewer, the IU Art Museum Curator of Works on Paper and author of Thomas Hart Benton and the Indiana Murals. “But Benton argued that if you don’t show both pros and cons [of the history], no one will believe anything.”

According to Brewer, Benton managed to win over the group of legislators. Still, the murals languished in storage for six years after the world’s fair, up until President Wells requested they be installed at IU in 1941. And now, even 75 years after its premiere at the university, the murals continue to instigate conversations and criticisms.