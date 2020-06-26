From Murals to Skate Decks, Jeffrey Cheung’s Art Celebrates Queer and Trans People of Color

This transitional period in Cheung’s oeuvre occurred around the same time that he co-founded Unity, a two-piece music group–turned–publishing and skateboarding project, with his partner, Gabriel Ramirez. Unity Press began when Cheung started creating zines of his artwork under the same name, then expanded the project to become a publishing platform that centers queer and trans folks, and people of color. Cheung and Ramirez have brought Unity to Printed Matter’s Art Book Fairs and engaged their community through free and donation-based Riso printing workshops. “Art spaces can be predominately white and don’t always seem available to BIPOC,” Cheung said, “so we hope to provide a creative art space and a print resource that is more accessible.”

The latest branch of Unity is Unity Skateboarding, which regularly hosts skateboarding meetups for queer and trans folks, creating a welcoming and inclusive space in a community often experienced as cis and heteronormative. “Skateboarding was my main outlet when I was a teenager, but I fell out of it shortly after high school,” Cheung said. “If there was a skateboard company or project with queer and trans people in it, it would have been very validating and I might have even come out in high school.…I don’t think I would have felt as alone as I did in my teens.”