From Murals to Skate Decks, Jeffrey Cheung’s Art Celebrates Queer and Trans People of Color

Through Unity Skateboarding, Cheung and Ramirez have held queer skate days from New Orleans to Paris, with Cheung designing the posters for each event. “A big part of why I started Unity was so the next generation of kids could see that there were queer and trans people in skateboarding, and that they could hopefully find inspiration to be themselves,” Cheung explained. Incorporating his art practice into this community building, he started hand-painting skate decks in small runs to gift to queer skate friends. After painting hundreds in the first year of launching Unity Skateboarding, Cheung now gets them printed and gives them out at Unity events.
Soon after starting Unity, he noticed that a majority of the queer skaters he knew and met were white. “I realized that the people who had access to skateboarding and were accepted in these spaces were mostly white and/or cis-passing boys, regardless of if they were gay or queer,” Cheung remarked. “We must all do the work that we can in our own communities to dismantle white supremacy, racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and any forms of bigotry, so most of our efforts through Unity Press and Skateboarding have been to center and prioritize Black and non-white queer and trans people.”