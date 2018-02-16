Born in Seville on December 31st, 1617—towards the end of the Spanish Golden Age—Murillo grew up in a cosmopolitan city feasting on the riches of Spain’s vast colonial empire. By the time he was old enough to hold a paintbrush, the Andalusian capital had already produced two epoch-defining artists: the refined portraitist Diego Velzáquez and the sternly religious Francisco de Zurbarán. Murillo’s early paintings were heavily influenced by Zurbarán’s chiaroscuro style, featuring illuminated countenances of saints and angels against dark, dramatic backgrounds. As a devout Catholic with close associations to Seville’s religious orders, the fledgling artist quickly became known for his spiritual canvases.

Yet Murillo was no one-trick pony. Unlike his Spanish contemporaries, he ventured beyond religious themes to paint Sevillian street life. His touching (if idealized) depictions of street urchins, beggars, and flower girls were likely commissioned by itinerant Flemish merchants who frequented the city. While the gritty subject matter might have been familiar to viewers in the Protestant Dutch Republic, it was boldly revolutionary in Catholic Spain.

Although Murillo’s early work was generally pious and somber in tone, his later paintings embraced a broader color palette. Earnest, life-like figures were bathed in a soft, smoky light; cherubic angels dissolved into fluffy celestial clouds. The metamorphosis was likely the result of a visit to Madrid, where the artist would have met Velázquez and been exposed to eclectic canvases in the royal collection, including work by Flemish masters Peter Paul Rubens and Anthony van Dyck.

By the time of his death in 1682, Murillo had produced more than 400 paintings and cemented a legacy that would endure for some 200 years—making his paintings a magnet for collectors, top museums, and art thieves.



