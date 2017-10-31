What Having Your Museum Featured on a Hit Netflix Show Does for Attendance

“Holy shit!” says Dev, surveying the fall splendor of the Storm King Art Center in the town of Cornwall, New York. “This is amazing.”

His date Francesca stops to admire the swooping fields, dotted with hulking Mark di Suvero sculptures. “Beautiful!”

“So…what is the Wi-Fi password?”

Jokes aside, this moment—from episode nine of the second season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, on Netflix—serves up a glowing endorsement of Storm King, an outdoor sculpture park founded in 1960. Dev, played by Ansari, strolls through the site (and its perfect fall foliage) with his Italian crush—who is anxiously engaged to another man.

Master of None has made a habit of plugging evocative locations. An episode in the first season essentially plays like a dedicated infomercial touting Nashville, Tennessee, as a fun getaway for New Yorkers. In episode two of the second season, Dev and his friend Arnold (Eric Wareheim) dine at Osteria Francescana, a three-star Michelin restaurant in Modena, Italy.