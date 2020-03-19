Museums, Curators, and Artists Find Innovative Solutions for Showing Art in a Pandemic

Schmidt calls the program the “Uffizi Decameron,” a play on the famous 14th-century, plague-era novel The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio. He continues: “Everyday we’ll be telling you about the stories, the works, and the characters in our beautiful museum, to virtually unite everyone for the sake of art and culture. The treasures in the Uffizi, the Palazzo Pitti, and the Giardino di Boboli will be with you in your home, so we can together overcome this difficult time.”

Raphael Aside from museums and gallery spaces, do-it-yourself online art exhibitions have been cropping up around the world. For instance, in Italy, curator Giada Pellicari launched #ArtistsinQuarantine , an initiative that combats the economic pause in a region that has seen one of the longest runs of closures from the pandemic, with institutions such as the Scuderie del Quirinale—which had been hosting a blockbuster exhibition of work by—as well as the Peggy Guggenheim Collection Fondazione Prada , Galleria Borghese, Capitoline Museums, and the aforementioned Uffizi, to name just a few.

“I conceived this project due to the anxiety, fear, and anger that I felt the night of March 7th, when many journals published a draft of the Decrete by the Italian Ministry regarding the emanation of some red restricted areas in Italy,” Pellicari told Artsy.