Museums Are Finally Taking Accessibility for Visitors with Disabilities Seriously

From Miller’s perspective, some of the solutions being developed by museums are “reasonable adjustments”—but they still do not provide equal access to an experience. “There’s a responsibility on the artist,” the disability rights advocate said. “And it requires somebody within the gallery establishment to be able to have a conversation with the artist and say: [This work] isn’t accessible to our audiences, how can we sort that out?”

Christine Sun Kim Adrian Piper How creative an institution gets with removing barriers may ultimately lie in how receptive artists are to altering their work. Last month in Berlin, the artistattended an exhibition opening at the gallery PS120. Kim’s own work was displayed nearThe Humming Room (2012), a participatory installation that instructs its audience to hum before it enters a space. Kim would not enter; as someone who is Deaf, she did not want to hum because she isn’t comfortable using her voice in public. Interested in exploring how she could experience The Humming Room without humming, Kim suggested in an email to the exhibition’s co-curator Justin Polera and Piper’s studio that she clap rhythmically. Piper told Kim that humming was the only way she could enter the room and encouraged her to practice at home, with some instructions.

For Kim, the experience was frustrating, with the installation serving as a reminder that “I have to use my voice to access [spaces],” she said. “It’s like that all my life.”

“It’s fucked to even think that I don’t hear my own voice, and I have to depend on hearing people’s approval to make sounds,” she added. “I choose not to use my voice as a form of self-protection, not self-censorship. I can hum, but I choose not to.”