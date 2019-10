Museums Are Finally Taking Accessibility for Visitors with Disabilities Seriously

This summer, while the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) closed its doors to complete its $450-million overhaul, its frontline staff received some crucial training. In three-hour workshops, employees from the divisions of visitor engagement, security, retail, and other public-facing sectors learned how to better serve museumgoers with disabilities. Their educators included nearly 10 individuals with diverse impairments whom MoMA had invited to share their experiences at cultural institutions.

“They acted out scenarios with us—what has happened to them when they go to MoMA or other museums, or getting around the city, and so on?” said Francesca Rosenberg, MoMA’s director of community, access, and school programs. “What is it like for them? Where are their barriers?” Each scene was filmed and studied as a group for areas of improvement.

MoMA has had an accessibility task force for several years, comprised of representatives from different departments who discuss the needs of its disabled visitors. Rosenberg’s team also includes employees with disabilities. But the museum’s hiatus provided a rare opportunity to hold extensive lessons on inclusion. “The goal behind all of it is to be the most welcoming museum we can be,” Rosenberg said. “Because people with disabilities are part of our general public.”