Museums Are Finding New Ways to Connect with Art Lovers Online During Quarantine

“As people are isolated, a sense of community and connection feels more sacred than ever,” Waldorf said of the photography challenge. “People at home are seeking ways to bond with their friends and family, even from a distance. I think it also speaks to the power of creativity—that in the act of dressing up, scouting your house for objects, doing your hair or makeup, you become the director of your own shoot and, in a small way, regain a sense of control over your circumstance.”
The power of museums comes from their roles as centers—for people, art, caring, and community. In a world where isolation is currently the norm, staying centered (emotionally, psychologically, and creatively) has not been easy. But as the creative teams at these institutions are showing, the work of discovery is a continuing process. Even as the pandemic continues to change day-to-day life for billions, there are exciting possibilities for connection in every corner of digital space.