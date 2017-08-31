The Artsy Podcast, No. 46: When Museums Sell Their Art, Where Should the Money Go?
Artsy’s team of editors takes you behind the scenes of the best stories in art.
You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
Last month, a new row broke out in the art world around the Berkshire Museum’s decision to auction off 40 works by artists such as Norman Rockwell and Alexander Calder to pay for a renovation and boost their endowment. But this latest controversy represents just one installment in the long-running debate about “deaccessioning,” or the disposal of objects from a museum’s collection. On this episode, we’re joined by law professor Brian L. Frye, who walks us through the history of the regulations surrounding deaccessioning and how it became the hot-button issue it is today.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by University of Kentucky College of Law Associate Professor of Law Brian L. Frye and Editorial Associate Abigail Cain. It was produced by Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: Photo by Gillian Jones. Courtesy of the artist and The Berkshire Eagle.