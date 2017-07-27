The Unicorn Tapestries, traditionally known as “The Hunt of the Unicorn,” are widely considered to be among the greatest artworks in existence.

Comprised of seven monumental tapestries—each measuring 12 feet tall and up to 14 feet wide—they depict exquisitely dressed noblemen with a team of huntsmen and hounds who pursue a unicorn through a flowering forest. The creature is found, slain, carried to a castle, and, in the series’s famous final panel, resurrected, resting in a garden within a circular fence.

Marked by their depth of space and luminosity, the tapestries are woven from wool and silk thread, some of which is wrapped in silver or gold. (Locate any one of the mysterious “AE” ciphers, which appear on every hanging, and you’ll see the way it glitters.)

On permanent display at the Cloisters, the upper Manhattan home of the Met’s medieval art collection, the series is famously cryptic: Its origins and symbolism still baffle scholars. They have been examined, interpreted, and discussed for more than a century, resulting in no definitive conclusion.

Together, the tapestries incorporate familiar aspects of unicorn lore into a traditional medieval hunt. The animal is bearded with cloven hooves, a milk-white agent of spiritual or medicinal purity. Its horn can heal wounds and purify water: In one panel, The Unicorn is Found, the creature dips its appendage into a stream, making it safe for men and other animals to drink.

In another panel, The Mystic Capture of the Unicorn, it is tamed by a willing virgin, who leads the unicorn into an enclosed rose garden to meet its sacrificial fate. In this way, it appears both secular and religious—a duality common in the Middle Ages, when unicorns symbolized Christianity, immortality, wisdom, lovers, and marriage.