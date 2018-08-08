The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced on Wednesday that it would not hold its annual art fair during Armory Week in March 2019. Instead, it will focus on gallery programming.

NADA’s executive director Heather Hubbs said the decision was precipitated by the loss of the fair’s venue, the Skylight Clarkson Square, after the building was sold to a developer. Hubbs and her team learned they would not have the space again right after the 2018 fair ended.

“We were left without an immediate option for New York, and that forced us to rethink things,” Hubbs said. “But for now, it’s all for the better.”