Never-Before-Seen Photos of Warhol in China Show the Artist’s Playful Side

So how did they get Andy Warhol to go to China? They made it very appealing to him. Alfred was building this downtown club called the I Club in Hong Kong. It was something radically new for the city, a very architecturally interesting, multi-floor club with an art gallery, several restaurants…everything was just beautiful. They were going to have a big opening at the I Club, and Andy was going to be the celebrity artist, with a party in his honor. He was evidently going to be able to get more portraits to do. But the real sweetener was when Alfred guaranteed Andy that he could do Deng Xiaoping’s portrait. Andy had already done the very famous Mao Tse Tung portrait. This was to be the follow up; Deng was going to be the next leader of China.

Christopher Makos I got a film crew together, and we went early to get our gear and get everything set up. Then Andy came over with Fred Hughes, who ran Interview magazine and was involved in running Warhol’s business; Hughes’s girlfriend, Natasha Grenfell, the daughter of a wealthy banking family in England; and, a punk photographer who was big on the Lower East Side. That was their retinue.

Lee’s idea for the film was to basically be a tourist. We were all tourists. Andy was a tourist. So we toured the big landmarks around Beijing, and took a trip to the Great Wall outside of the city. That was the setup: The documentary crew would follow him around. I did camerawork and sound. I was right there with Andy holding up his mic, being a part of the film. We hung out together for 10 days between Hong Kong and Beijing, and became this big, dysfunctional family walking around China trying to get this thing done.