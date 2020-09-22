Style is an expression of self that weaves together our aesthetic sensibilities with the time, place, and culture in which we live. But for Black Americans, style has long been more than a means of self-expression: It’s also been an essential way to survive systemic racism.

As Lewis Long, founder and owner of Long Gallery Harlem , told Artsy in a conversation, “Style, for Black people in America, began as a point of survival and liberty.”

Many Black Americans who escaped slavery created garments that typified the appearance of free men and women, giving them the ability to hide in plain sight as they built new lives from scratch. After the Civil War, style became a means to chart a new path in society at a time when segregation limited access and mobility. The Black church offered a safe space for the devout to show out every Sunday.