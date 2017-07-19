A New Agency Is Making Stock Photos Less White

Some of the most circulated and reproduced images of black people today are photos of lifeless bodies, mug shots, and grainy portraits of men cloaked in hooded sweatshirts and oversized jeans. The media has created a prevailing narrative of criminality largely through the manipulation of this kind of imagery. TONL, a new stock photography website hopes to combat these negative portrayals of black culture in an effort to expand the ways in which visual culture conveys black life.

Karen Okonkwo had the idea for TONL years ago; however, it was the atrocious killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling last summer at the hands of law enforcement that propelled her idea into action. As photographs and video clips of Castile and Sterling’s murders flooded news sites and social media platforms, Okonkwo and her partner, photographer Joshua Kissi found themselves returning to their once nascent idea with newfound urgency.

As Okonkwo laments, “There are 7.5 billion people in the world today and only about 2 billion identify as white, so it should be concerning to the world that we are perpetuating a form of imagery online that is largely representative of a single race.”