A New Art Fair Opens in Hong Kong Amid Protests and COVID-19 Precautions

Molesworth told me the turnout for Unscheduled had met his expectations. Online ticket sales went well; there were 431 visitors on Saturday, and another 230 on Sunday. Will Unscheduled have a follow-up in the near future? The organizers aren’t sure. In any case, the event’s format—part boutique art fair, part exhibition, and just the right size so that visitors could criss-cross through its latticed layout in any direction without losing track of where they are—is a comfortable, easy affair.

This was the first time for the team behind Unscheduled to organize a fair of their own, and feedback from the 12 galleries was universally positive. Hanart TZ director Arman Lam called the event “a relief” for Hong Kong’s art community. More than that, it was the first event of its kind since the COVID-19 outbreak became a global pandemic, and it might be a blueprint for galleries and institutions in other art hubs around the world when, hopefully, the curve gets squashed.