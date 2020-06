A New Art Fair Opens in Hong Kong Amid Protests and COVID-19 Precautions

The past few months have been rough for galleries of all sizes, all around the world. In Hong Kong, it is not only a viral pandemic that has slashed art sales; there’s also popular unrest and sociopolitical uncertainty, now in part stemming from security legislation that may chip away at freedoms of expression in the city.

With international art fairs canceled and collectors’ budgets pared down, what are gallerists to do? The answer, at least here in Hong Kong, has been to band together and hold a boutique fair of their own in a former police station—just as protests against police brutality go global.