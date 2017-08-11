This New Bootcamp Is Grooming Artists to Run for Office

Even for the most politically engaged artist, it’s a big step from making politically charged artworks to actually entering the fray as a candidate. While some artists have the skills and knowledge to work in politics, the road from being in a biennial to appearing on a ballot is not easy to navigate.

Enter the Artist Campaign School, a new, nonpartisan boot camp geared towards teaching artists the basics of politicking. Currently accepting applications for its first camp through September 15th, the school will bring together some 100 to 150 artists in Detroit for free training sessions over the course of a few days this October. Participating artists will be given lessons from experts to learn fundamental skills needed to run successful campaigns, including how to build a staff, communicate with the media, manage scheduling, and raise funds.

“I’m not one of those people who thinks artists can’t get shit done,” said Lauren Ruffin, VP for external affairs at Fractured Atlas, the artist advocacy group that’s spearheading the school. The idea first came to Ruffin shortly after the divisive U.S. presidential election, when it became clear to many that American politics was in a state of disrepair. And who better to begin fixing the country’s problems from the ground up than artists?

“I think artists are actually perfect politicians,” Ruffin said. Artists have many of the skills that traditional politicians need: marketing savvy, creative thinking, and problem-solving skills, and well as the ability to gain the spotlight and express themselves clearly. Plus, crucially, for anyone looking to engage in hustings, artists aren’t afraid to self-promote. And unlike, say, your career prosecutor-turned-politician, artists are skilled at visual presentation—something that’s already become clear in the work of For Freedoms, the artist-run super PAC that’s putting up artist-designed issue-ads across the country. (The organization is one of a number of arts organizations working with the Artist Campaign School.)

Beyond mastering the skills of today’s political class, it’s possible that artists can develop new models of campaigning and governing as well. Artists are known to work collaboratively with numerous stakeholders to realize beautiful and meaningful artworks, projects, and events—at times, with very little resources. “In many ways, I think that’s a microcosm of what politics should be right now and isn’t,” Ruffin said.