“We don’t approach these shows with a theme in mind,” says Associate Curator Connie H. Choi, who spent the past year visiting artists and organizing “Fictions” with her colleague Hallie Ringle. “But what we did find in doing these studio visits was that certain themes were coming up over and over again —artists that are engaging in alternate narratives and creating spaces to live their truths.”

One such space is Kentucky-born and Florida-raised artist Allison Janae Hamilton’s Foresta (2017), an installation composed of objects related to the American South. Horse manes hang from the ceiling, seemingly dismembered from model ponies whose taxidermy-like heads protrude from the wall; tambourines, mounted nearby, are overlaid with a projection of gently rippling water; and a approximation of a wooded forest barely conceals a series of fencing masks, lined up like stand-ins for human faces.

The latter is intended to invoke the historical use of the woods as a place of refuge for enslaved peoples in the 19th-century South, to hide, or to hold meetings of secret societies. Together, the components of the installation form a surreal, immersive, and unsettling environment, a psychological space where things are slightly twisted and awry, but one that also offers sanctuary and an imaginative prospect of escape.