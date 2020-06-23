The New Collective Creating Space for Black Photographers to Gain Visibility

“It’s a celebration of independence for Black people in America,” Carter said. “It hasn’t always been highlighted the way it was a few days ago. Especially now, with everything going on, people are feeling more adamant about celebrating in some capacity.”

Many of the images in the current collection evoke feelings of unity and support. One tender color photograph by artistshows a Black man and a Black woman, both dressed in white and resting in the grass; an expansive body of crisp water is situated in the background. The woman, who appears to be the man’s mother, holds his body in her lap, supporting him while he rests with his eyes closed. Another image, by artist Ray Spears, focuses on a bright blue door marked with the NYPD emblem. Against the door, a shadow shows a figure holding their arms above their head, making reference to “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” a phrase often chanted at protests against police brutality.