The New Collective Creating Space for Black Photographers to Gain Visibility

The See In Black collective is committed to creating lasting dialogue around the preservation of Black life, while also supporting Black photographers at various stages in their careers. “This is not just a performative moment for now, but for a lifetime,” Carter said. “Not just for my generation, but for the generations behind me to really have these tools and this support that is lacking for Black photographers.”

See In Black has received an incredibly positive response since the website launched last week; Carter said he felt “overwhelmed” by the initial responses from peers. The collective is currently accepting submissions for participation in future projects. Carter shared that they’re planning to expand into other forms of media—developing a book or exhibition is a goal moving forward, he said—and he remains hopeful about what they can accomplish in the future. For them, this is only the beginning.