The New Collective Creating Space for Black Photographers to Gain Visibility

See In Black’s first step is a curated benefit sale
of prints by Black photographers, with proceeds going to various nonprofit organizations including Know Your Rights Camp, Youth Empowerment Project, National Black Justice Coalition, The Bail Project, and Black Futures Lab. See In Black partnered with these organizations based on the collective’s five pillars of Black advancement: civil rights, education/arts, intersectionality, community building, and criminal justice reform. Each print is $100, and purchases are limited to three prints per customer.
A quick scroll through the See In Black website shows an expansive range of images, both in color and in grayscale, depicting Black families, couples, and individuals. The sale, which runs through July 3rd, launched last Friday, on Juneteenth—the holiday commemorating the last remaining enslaved Black people in 1865, which gained widespread recognition and observance this year. Carter noted that his family, like many other Black families, has celebrated the holiday for generations.