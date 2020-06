New Dates for Art-World Events Postponed Due to COVID-19

Over the past four months, COVID-19 has radically changed the art industry’s calendar. Art fairs, auctions, and biennials across the globe have all been cut short, postponed, or rescheduled to new dates due to the global pandemic. As parts of the world begin to reopen from quarantine in phases, or as art-world organizations adapt their plans to make use of digital technologies, we have collected a calendar of upcoming events that we will continue to update as new information and dates are confirmed.





2020

JUNE:

June 19–26

Art Basel Online Viewing Room





JULY:

July 19, 2020–January 3, 2021

Made in LA 2020: a version

July 5–11

Sotheby’s Hong Kong spring sales





AUGUST:

August 28–November 29

Manifesta 13, Marseille





SEPTEMBER:

September 10–13

Berlin Gallery Weekend

September 11–13

Affordable Art Fair, Brussels

September 14–20

June Art Fair

September 14–20

Liste Art Fair Basel

September 15–20

Art Basel in Basel

September 24–27

Affordable Art Fair, New York





OCTOBER:

October 2020

NYCxDESIGN Festival

October 1–4

Dallas Art Fair

October 3–December 13

Bienal de São Paulo, Brazil

October 27, 2020–June 27, 2021

Asia Society Museum Triennial

October 30–November 4

TEFAF New York





NOVEMBER:

November 13–15

Object & Thing

November 19–22

Art Cologne





2021

FEBRUARY:

February 26–May 9

Gwangju Biennale





MARCH:

March 17–20

Art Dubai





APRIL:

April 7–11

Art Paris

April 8–11

Expo Chicago

April 22–25

Art Brussels





MAY:

May 2021

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

May 22–November 21

Venice Architecture Biennale

May 24–August 1

Casablanca Biennale





JUNE:

June 12–September 26

Helsinki Biennial





SEPTEMBER:

September 2021

Sydney Contemporary

September 2021

Folkestone Triennial





OCTOBER:

October 23, 2021–January 23, 2022

Prospect New Orleans





2022

APRIL:

April 23–November 27

Venice Biennale





JULY:

July 16–October 2

Front International Triennial, Cleveland





SEPTEMBER:

September 2022

Biennale de Lyon





OCTOBER:

October 1–8

FotoFocus Biennial, Cincinnati