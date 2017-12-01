MCH Group, the Swiss-based parent company of Art Basel, announced the acquisition of a 67.5% stake in Masterpiece London on Friday, the culmination of months of negotiations. The art, design, and antique fair is the most recent fair snapped up by MCH, and follows the acquisition of Art Düsseldorf in February 2017 and the Indian Art Fair in September 2016. Those latter two fairs fall into the “Design & Regional Art Fairs” category of MCH’s business strategy, while the company is positioning Masterpiece to stand separately as its own pillar of the plan. (The other two pillars are the existing Art Basel fairs and Grand Basel, an art fair for automobiles). The United Kingdom-based fair will see the addition of new international venues. “Masterpiece London and Grand Basel will be staged at further locations in the USA, Asia and the Middle East over the next few years,” according to an MCH press release. It’s possible that investing in Masterpiece, which features work from beyond the company’s previous focus on the modern and contemporary period and draws an international set of collectors, is an attempt to position the London fair as a competitor to the Old Masters- and antiquity-focused European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF).