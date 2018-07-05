A New Exhibition Asks—Are We All Sexually Repressed?

Hal Fischer was also dubious about Maybury’s assertion that everyone is sexually repressed. While waiting in his San Francisco home for an appliance delivery, Fischer talked to me by phone about the circumstances surrounding his contribution to the Gavin Brown show, Signifiers for a Male Response (1977) (part of a larger series entitled “Gay Semiotics”).

In this particular work, white text overlays a black-and-white photograph of a man facing a brick wall. Text at the top reads “LEFT AGGRESSIVE” and “RIGHT PASSIVE.” White lines connect the words “EARRING,” “HANDKERCHIEF,” and “KEYS” to those corresponding elements in the picture. The side of the body on which the man wears them, the photograph reveals, signifies his sexual preferences. “All of this is based on what I was seeing around me,” recalls Fischer. “No one was costumed.”

For the series, Fischer photographed friends in San Francisco, offering some direction so he could diagram the images afterwards. The “coding” that he captured created a kind of “closed conversation” between gay men. Indeed, fashion and material objects contributed to a communal sexual language (namely regarding the men’s preferred position during intercourse). “I did not feel repressed,” says Fischer. “I felt liberated.” The 1970s, he explains, were something of a golden age for gay men in San Francisco: after Stonewall, before AIDS.

Annie Sprinkle However,(who holds a Ph.D. in human sexuality) dissents with Fischer and Ulman. “Everybody has some sexual issues because we are a sexually repressed, puritanical culture overall,” she says. “We can be repressed by beauty standards or our finances or body negativity. We all grew up in a sex negative, misogynist culture.” She does believe, however, that we’re capable of liberating ourselves. In the show, she’s displaying two pieces: Forty Reasons Why Whores are My Heroes (1998) and Anatomy of a 1980’s Pin-up (1984/2006).

The former consists of a numbered list of reasons why prostitutes are, as the title indicates, quite heroic (“1. Whores have good senses of humor”; “10. Whores give excellent advice and help people with their personal problems”; “33. Whores sparkle”). Sprinkle herself used to do sex work to support her art practice. “I used to say the sex industry is a much bigger funder of the arts than the NEA,” she tells me. “So many sex workers are artists. They like being sex workers because of the flexibility, better money, and creativity.”

Sprinkle had to update some of her language from what she’d written in the 1990s. She tells me she got a few objections to the line “whores help the handicapped,” and swapped out the last word for “diversely-abled.” In Anatomy of a Pin-up, Sprinkle manifests her interest in deconstructing pornographic images. Atop a photograph of herself dressed like a pin-up model (corset, red boots, black gloves), she writes notes that indicate just how uncomfortable and false the whole get-up is (“choker really chokes me,” “hemorrhoids don’t show in this pose thankfully”). “Think it’s easy to be a sex symbol?!” the artwork metaphorically shouts. “Think again.”

Now, Sprinkle and Stephens (her panty-casting fellow) focus their practice on “ecosexuality,” which unites eroticism with conservationism. “I like my vibrator,” Sprinkle admitted. “I’m an eco-sinner too.” (Sex toys, of course, are rarely all-natural.)

Pérez, whose photograph Morning (2017–18) depicts one such implement, says they do think about a “kind of dependence on these plastic objects to fulfill and affirm a personal sense of identity.” Mass-produced as it may be, a dildo allows some partners to “complete an action in a validating way” that’s just not possible otherwise. Pérez’s own work focuses on undoing the shame surrounding sex and desire. As for repression? “I grew up Catholic,” they averred. “That’s all I have to say about that.”