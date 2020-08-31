Art has always inspired an open dialogue, and it wouldn’t make sense to host this social justice–focused, post-COVID-19 exhibition without a focus on candid conversation. And so “VOICES,” in addition to showcasing the works of emerging Black artists, features a number of conversations facilitated by Natasha Roberts. The exhibition’s live panel includes names like Zachary Tye Richardson, Che Morales, Jenée-Daria Strand, Jeffrey Meris, and Natasha Becker; these conversations are all accompanied by Instagram Lives from Daphne Dallo, LaToya Hobbs, and Phyllis Stephens.
For those who do attend
, “VOICES” will certainly be a welcome return to the pleasure of seeing art in person. The artists and works on display are at times daunting, while at others, they are incredibly beautiful. In showcasing the power of the Black body, the work in the show feels both timely and timeless all at once.