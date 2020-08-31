Curated by art advisor Anwarii Musa, “VOICES” showcases a hand-selected group of contemporary artists whose works illustrate the power of the Black body. “Its soul exhorts energy,” explained Musa. “The sun and earth amplify its rich melanin tone. As I think about this and all of the generational suffering, I’m reminded of the courage and fortitude that has helped us arrive at this point in our journey.” Musa went on to explain that the same toughness—the same resilience—behind the Black Lives Matter movement took hold in previous centuries, when these artists’ ancestors too faced marked trauma that shaped their daily lives.

Dominic Chambers Collin Sekajugo Delphine Diallo Mark C. Phyllis Stephens Shaunte Gates YoYo Lander There’s still ample progress to be made, but “VOICES” represents an empowering step in the right direction. The exhibition’s curatorial statement examines the notion of “exploring that same Black body,” in large part by showcasing its experiences in the modern era. The message is one of strength, which is apparent in the works of the exhibition’s featured artists—lauded talent like, and. There’s an overwhelming sense of physicality throughout, and yet the message is clear: “We Are Strong.”