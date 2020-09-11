A New Generation of Photographers Is Defying Traditional Genres

Bobb-Willis’s practice is also informed by her own battle with depression. This translates in the way she portrays subjects in awkward, almost melancholic positions. She also incorporates vivid color throughout her work as a way to claim joy in moments of sadness. “I feel like when you’re dealing with mental illness…you’re kind of embracing the future of feeling good, but also recognizing the past for what it was, and trying to live in the present between those two places,” she said. “You can see that in my photos.”

Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods echoed similar sentiments about the fluidity of his photographic practice. The artist, who has shot for publications including British Vogue and Dazed, said that he’s always thought of himself outside of the confines of traditional labels. “I’ve sort of figured out how to pick and choose,” Woods said. “I’ve picked up on the landscape and figured out a balance within my work to not be pigeonholed into one section—whether that’s working on experimental films, working in portraiture, doing photo essays, or creating fashion editorials.”