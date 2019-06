A New Graphic Novel about Basquiat Explores the Artist’s Life

Parisi expresses this intensity in a limited palette of yellow, green, blue, and red—the hues that stood out to him in Basquiat’s early work. “In his early days, Basquiat preferred a strong contrast of colors,” Parisi noted.

Though Parisi writes in the foreword that he does his best to stay faithful to the events of Basquiat’s life, his is a creative retelling. In Parisi’s take, we jump back in time from Basquiat’s death at 27 years old, to when he got hit by a car at age 7. We learn about his family’s Haitian and Puerto Rican heritage, before plunging back into his home city, New York, to see a wide-eyed Basquiat at 18 years old, on the cusp of greatness. We follow him into train tunnels during his SAMO graffiti days; to the artist hotspot Mudd Club; and his career-launching group show at MoMA PS1 . We see him on a flight to Zurich, where he breaks out lines of an unnamed illicit substance in first class; atinfamous Factory; and in Maui, which Parisi positions as a last-ditch effort to retreat from New York and start anew. In reality, traveling to Maui to withdraw from heroin was part of Basquiat’s continuous cycle of addiction.