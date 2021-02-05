New HBO Documentary Connects Black Art’s Rich History and Vibrant Present

Radcliffe Bailey “We have to be able to straddle both worlds,” said Pollard. “We can’t, all of a sudden, say, ‘We’ve been accepted into the mainstream institution. Let’s forget about the HCBUs.’ And at the same point, we don’t want to say, ‘We’re just going to stay with the HCBUs, and let’s forget about the mainstream institutions.’ Someone likein Atlanta, he knows how to do it. Amy Sherald, she came out of the Atlanta colleges. She knows how to do it.”

Theaster Gates Black Art ends with a discussion that’s very true to this particular moment: What does it mean to be a Black artist during a boom in interest in Black art? How should creators manage the opportunities this era brings, with the knowledge that increased white attention can be both fickle and troubling? “If blackness has something to do with the absence of light, does Black art mean that sometimes I’m making when no one’s looking? For the most part, that has been the truth of our lives,” artist and urbanistsays in the film. “I don’t want to work only when the light comes on…that makes us codependent upon a thing that we don’t control.”

Braving cultural shifts is something that Pollard has had personal experience with during his own career in the arts. “There’s always these hot moments, where Black is in,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen in the film industry, and I’ve been around too long to feel like it’s going to stick. It’s going to ebb and flow, like it always does.” To weather the tide, “we just don’t stop,” Pollard said. “We’re not worried about trends. We’re just trying to make good work.”