This New Magazine Is Giving a Voice to Creators of Color

In January 2017, Micah Pegues was perusing the racks of Barnes & Noble in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, during her winter break from New York University. She hoped to find a magazine that would inspire her work as a young maker and a person of color who dabbles in photography, animation, and numerous other creative pursuits—but she left empty-handed.

“Whenever I see a PoC on the cover, I’ll pick it up, but I didn’t really see anything that engaged me,” she remembers. This particular experience stayed on her mind, and she felt compelled to take matters into her own hands. “My dad always says you can’t complain about something if you’re not going to do anything about it,” she says. And so she did.

When Pegues returned to her freshman year of school after the break, she began reaching out widely to potential collaborators, and received an enthusiastic response. A cohort of friends and fellow college students across the United States soon emerged: Celeste Scott at Biola University in Los Angeles, Kennedy Williams at the University of Texas at Austin, Brandon Douglas at the University of Southern California, Gabriela Yadegari at Bennington College in Vermont, and Theresa Tran at University of California, Irvine (who now works at digital media company Girlgaze).