New MoMA Art Supplies Help Kids Find Their Inner Artist

Oldham worked with MoMA’s Elizabeth Margulies and Cari Frisch, who co-authored the 2018 book of art activities Art Making with MoMA, a touchstone for the collaboration. Margulies and Frisch, who lead the museum’s family programs and initiatives in its department of education, noted that they were drawn to Kid Made Modern due to its innovative tools and ability to introduce sophisticated techniques to children (like a no-fuss printmaking kit). The new, thoughtfully designed projects are intended to help kids think more like artists.

“We really wanted to think about the choices that artists make and give those opportunities to kids,” Margulies said. That could mean carefully mapping out a collage before gluing down the pieces; learning how to tell a story by putting together a shadow box sculpture; and, more broadly, slowing down to think about the colors and textures that may go into an artwork. Future products from the collaboration will include more kits and tools inspired by MoMA’s collection, with an eye towards “diversifying not only the types of materials that we offer, but also the voices of the artists that we include,” Margulies said.