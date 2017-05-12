A New Nationalism Is Brewing at the Venice Biennale—But It’s Not the Kind You Think

For at least the past few iterations of the Venice Biennale, the inherent nationalist positioning of its national pavilions has seemed patently absurd.

As the golden age of globalization began to approach what now appears to have been its initial peak, in 2013, Germany and France swapped pavilions. That was a boon to Anri Sala’s installation, and an art-world high point for a borderless EU, the two nations denying viewers the ability to parse national identity by the name chiseled into the pavilions’ façades. In 2015, Vincent Meessen explored a new global solidarity by inviting a dozen or so international artists to the Belgian pavilion in express refusal of his country’s colonialist past, as well as the Giardini’s national framework, which Belgium sparked when it built the first nation-specific pavilion there in 1907.

Two years after that showing, we live in very different times. And this edition of the Venice Biennale proves instructive for its various relationships to and commentaries on the rise of a new nationalism across the globe, offering a way back to more palatable, less divisive ground.

Ground zero for a portion of this is the litter-strewn gravel outside Mark Bradford’s U.S. Pavilion, titled “Tomorrow is Another Day,” and the peeling paint applied to the Palladian building’s rotunda. While Bradford has said that he doesn’t intend the pavilion to represent his nation or even any universal experience of African Americans, it’s hard not to read the pavilion as a sort of ghost town of Barack Obama’s America, where some signs of progress or at least processing of injustices and prejudice are slowly being squeezed out of view by the python-like coil that fills the rotunda’s dome.

As much as Bradford’s pavilion reflects or at least exists within the context of an increasingly nationalist, isolationist, and authoritarian U.S. government that by the day takes two more steps back from what was an increasingly progressive society, Bradford’s pavilion is also the locuspoint of a step forward. The artist, who has long made the material support of progressive issues a part of his practice, is helping fund a Venetian organization called Rio Terà dei Pensieri for the next six years. The organization works to rehabilitate prisoners by providing them training in artisanal crafts and with jobs in the service industry.