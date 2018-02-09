



02 Feminist group We Are Not Surprised issued a statement once again criticizing Artforum’s response to sexual harassment allegations against former publisher Knight Landesman.

(via notsurprised.org and Artforum)

It had been three months since We Are Not Surprised (WANS) sent a letter challenging Artforum for the way it handled Amanda Schmitt’s lawsuit accusing the magazine’s publisher Knight Landesman of sexual harassment. And on Thursday, WANS issued another statement, this time calling out the business side of Artforum for aggressively trying to dismiss Schmitt’s harassment lawsuit while the editorial arm of the magazine engaged in “sweet talk and empty politics” as it shifted toward a more open, gender-aware content mission. “Knight Landesman remains co-owner of Artforum, and while new editor-in-chief David Velasco and the editorial staff have been busy crafting ‘intersectional feminist’ content for the magazine, Artforum’s publishers and lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Amanda Schmitt’s lawsuit, calling the harassment she and other women suffered ‘irrelevant,’” the statement read. WANS called on the signatories of the first letter to boycott reading or purchasing ads in Artforum until Landesman is removed as co-owner and the motion to dismiss Schmitt’s lawsuit is rescinded. Those who endorsed the original statement include artists Barbara Kruger and Cindy Sherman, collectors Susan Hort and Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, museum directors Ellen Salpeter and Lisa Phillips, and directors from galleries such as Andrew Kreps, 303, Gladstone, and Marianne Boesky. Artforum defended its motion to dismiss in a statement on Friday, asserting the publication “must address the specific allegations against it as they stand before the court” and that “nothing the magazine has submitted to the court defends [Landesman’s] actions.” The statement also added that Artforum is “actively engaged in the process of recovering” Landesman’s shares in the company.