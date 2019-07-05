This New Platform Gives Photographers an Immersive Way to Exhibit Their Work

De Fijter likes to show art outside of the art world, partnering with music venues or clothing boutiques to showcase images to a wider audience. In nightlife, specifically, she believes art installations can play a role, building “the different layers of an experience” for clubgoers—like “The Photo Room” did for ADE attendees exploring the festival’s events across the city. At the end of the year, she will collaborate with De School, an Amsterdam nightclub-cum-restaurant-cum-art space, on a new exhibition. In addition, she recently launched a creative agency side of the business, Studio Uncoated, to give her artists opportunities to work commercially with brands.
De Fijter finds new talent through open submissions on Uncoated’s site. Applications require a cohesive and polished series as well as a description about the work. She noted she looks for both a level of professionalism in the presentation, as well as an immediate “chemical reaction” to the work itself. Ultimately, she wants artists who speak insightfully and passionately about the themes they explore, and are game to present their images in exploratory atmospheres, where viewers can experience something new and adventitious.