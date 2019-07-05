This New Platform Gives Photographers an Immersive Way to Exhibit Their Work

De Fijter was working as an exhibition manager for a Rotterdam design studio when she was struck by the power of fully immersive installations. The idea of becoming part of the narrative itself, rather than passively viewing an image, stayed with her as she took on curatorial and marketing roles in the art world.

At the same time, De Fijter realized many of the photographers she met didn’t know how to promote themselves beyond Instagram. “Most of them didn’t even print their work or hadn’t ever shown it in a physical space,” she said. So she decided to begin Uncoated as a way for photographers to not only promote themselves, but have audiences truly engage with their work in meaningful ways. “The feeling you get when you see an artwork, and you become one with it—I wanted to share that feeling with other people,” she described.