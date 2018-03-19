This New Website Is Offering Free Art Lessons from Professors and Artists

When it comes to instructional courses, Lieu and her staff of teaching assistants (many of whom are her former students from RISD) began by producing foundational videos on drawing, collage, mixed media, and painting. These videos are geared towards beginners, both in terms of skill, which is entry-level, and cost of materials.

Even the more advanced classes that have begun to pop up on the site offer a range of options when it comes to supplies. In marker drawing, balsa wood sculpting, or oil painting, for instance, instructors shed light on both economical and higher-end materials that can be used for a given project. The site also comes equipped with what Lieu refers to as the “art supply encyclopedia,” a sweeping list of the materials mentioned in Art Prof’s videos, and where to snag them.

Art Prof’s videos also encourage aspiring artists to develop their own process and style. “We don’t want to tell people, ‘this is how you draw,’” said Lieu. “Our approach is: Here are five ways of drawing. Now you figure out, on your own, which parts you like and which parts you don’t like.”

With new videos being added on a regular basis, it seems that Art Prof is on its way to meeting one of its goals: offering something for everyone. “I want to reach people who don’t have access to art classes, but also people who do have a high school art class, but want more, beyond what the teacher can give them,” Lieu said. “Really, I hope that we become a comprehensive encyclopedia for all visual artists.”