New York Dealer Mounts One-Night-Only Shows to Boost Urgency—and Sales

Café Henrie, in lower Manhattan, is a cozily chic daytime spot. Its interior looks like the Memphis Group redecorated a hip primary-school classroom. The venue is owned by André Saraiva, a graffiti artist, creative entrepreneur, and—by GQ’s reckoning—“international playboy,” a man who once exhibited a sculpture at nearby gallery The Hole that resembled a coin-operated, ridable purple penis.

Saraiva is turning over his venue for a few evenings this fall to Bill Powers, the dealer behind New York’s Half Gallery, who is eager to kickstart the sort of art-and-nightlife crossovers that characterized the city in an earlier, pre-gentrification era.

What Powers envisions is a succession of single-evening art shows, although he avoids the term “pop-up.” “I like to go with ‘one-off,’ “ he tells me, the day before the series debuts with four paintings by Austin Eddy. “‘Pop-up’ sounds like we’re selling skater hoodies.”

Powers isn’t abandoning Half Gallery anytime soon. Instead, he sees “One Night Only” as a way to reconnect with the bustling community he had to leave behind when his gallery decamped from the Lower to the Upper East Side, back in 2013. “There’s a part of me that misses that,” he admits, “when we’d have a Geoff McFetridge opening downtown, and there’d be 300 people on the street.”

The set-up for Café Henrie is simple, at least for the launch. The plain peg-board walls are hung with four large canvases by Eddy, a much-admired New York painter whose last solo in the city was with the now-shuttered Taymour Grahne Gallery. Eddy is no stranger to alternative exhibition models; along with his partner, Shara Hughes, he runs Eddy’s Room, an exhibition space in their Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment.