New York Gallerist Says Goodbye to Industry Norms—from Art Fairs to Artist Rosters

Michael Nevin, co-founder of The Journal Gallery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, seems intent on happily dismantling the expectations of what a gallery could, and should, do.

Around two years ago, he stopped formally representing a roster of artists. Then, the gallery ditched the pricey mainstay of self-promotion: the hallowed Artforum ad. And finally, ground down by an international art fair circuit that included NADA Miami Beach, Art Brussels, and Art Cologne, Nevin made an ultimatum: No more art fairs, no more carting work around the world in order to court collectors who could be reached just as easily via email.

Now, Nevin and his partner Julia Dippelhofer have launched a small-scale project space within The Journal Gallery, dubbed Tennis Elbow, which has a speedy metabolism—it stages one-week-long solo exhibitions, opening at noon on Saturdays, which are actively promoted via a dedicated Instagram account.