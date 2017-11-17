New York Gallerists Counter Art-World Elitism by Showing Every Work They’re Sent

Every work in “Et Tu, Art Brute?” is priced at $200, with profits to be split 50/50 between the artist and gallery—a move that suggests the organizers want to emphasize equality, and also signal that this experiment is a professional endeavor. “I think it was important to accord the people who are participating at least the modicum of respect that we would give any artist upstairs,” Edlin says. “So even though things are modestly priced—and accessible as hell as a result—it’s still professional.” There are no wall labels identifying the artists (potential collectors may ask for the checklist), but eagle-eyed bargain hunters will be able to spot the steals.

Though she’s a curator and gallery veteran, Sterns had never organized anything quite on this scale before. “Fitting 700 pieces in a 25-by-25-by-8 ft space is…just a lot,” she admits, while surveying the basement gallery (which feels about as spacious as the average Manhattan one-bedroom). Photographing, measuring, and cataloging each piece took Sterns and an assistant about 70 hours, all told.

In contrast to the the typical day-to-day work of running a gallery, all the research, vetting, and careful planning, plus the process of mounting this show, seems like an endurance test—curation on steroids. But Sterns takes her stewardship of the work so seriously that the extreme nature of the show doesn’t feel like a gimmick or a reality show challenge.

For starters, she doesn’t want to compromise the integrity of the exhibition experience by cramming the walls with art. “It’s better to be patient,” she says, “so the work is shown most optimally, rather than most efficiently.” Approximately one third of the works submitted will be on view during the opening, with plans to rotate in new works every few weeks.

Upon entering the gallery, it’s immediately obvious that each element, down to the exhibition’s logo (with playful Dubuffet-inspired typography), has been carefully considered. The design of the exhibition space was conceived by the artist Quintessa Matranga, who altered the room’s corners so that the walls meet in gentle curves rather than right angles, added a fresh coat of pale-pink paint, and finished it off with a row of tulle curtains. Sterns describes the vibe as “soft and eggy, like you’re inside a membrane. I want it to feel inviting and warm, a place that feels special.” The installation of the show feels surprisingly open and airy, with plenty of breathing room for people and art alike.