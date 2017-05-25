Can New York’s Next Mega Art Space Live Up to Its Grand Ambitions?

Don’t be confused by its humble name: The Shed, a mixed-use venue slated to open on New York’s west side in 2019, is all confidence. That proud bravado was on full display during a hard-hat press preview of the space this week, where the project’s principals were celebrating a just-announced $75 million bonanza from former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropical outfit. (The Shed is angling for a total of $500 million; they’ve got a mere $80 million left to go.)

So what exactly is the Shed, and why does New York need it? At the most basic level, it’s a cultural center located on West 30th Street, co-designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and the Rockwell Group, set amid the feverish construction bustle of the larger Hudson Yards project.

It will be, apparently, a space that obsessively privileges flexibility, both in design and programming. Alex Poots—founder of the Manchester International Festival, and more recently the artistic director of the Park Avenue Armory—is heading up the latter.

He recalled his early days in the U.K., working with artists and their varied needs: “Some, you could only do things in the Barbican; others, in the Tate. Others, in a field.” That led to the model of the Manchester International Festival, which staged various projects and interventions at a range of sites across the city. “I’ve never been in one institution, one building, I’ve always worked across different places,” he explained. But something about the Shed’s physical form and mission piqued his interest: “It was a model,” he said, “that looked as if it could do almost everything.”