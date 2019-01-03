Born in Morocco in 1937, L. studied art in Paris at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts. She abandoned painting for performance in the 1960s, at the outset of themovement. A much-loved piece from the era, I Am the Last Woman Object (1969), looks like a vinyl doll with a television for a stomach—warning viewers against objectifying women with a provocative message that blares across its screen. L. became friendly with, and their coterie of “nouveau réalistes.” Her subsequent “Penetrable” series included elaborate costumes that require performers to truly activate them. One of her most famous performances, Red Coat (1969), features a large red garment with holes, hoods, and arm slits for 11 people to don simultaneously in a kind of collective dance.